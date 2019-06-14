Russia’s Glonass navigation satellites to switch to domestic components by 2023

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia’s program of fully replacing foreign components in Glonass navigation satellites is due to be implemented before 2023, Chairman of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation’s Scientific and Technical Council Yuri Koptev told TASS on Friday.

"A four-year program exists for the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company as the developer of Glonass satellites. The program has been agreed upon with the developers of the components base. Each year, the program defines a specific set of Russian components to replace foreign analogues," Koptev said, adding that the program was designed for a period until 2023.

The program of replacing foreign components with domestic items was launched in 2018. It stipulates that Glonass satellites will carry no foreign components in the future, he noted.

Under the strategy of developing the Glonass orbital grouping through 2030, the launch of the last Glonass-M satellite is scheduled for 2020 while the last Glonass-K space vehicle is due to be delivered into orbit in 2023. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said during a lecture at Moscow State University that the first Glonass-K2 satellite was planned to be launched in late 2019 - early 2020.