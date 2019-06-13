Russia needs to take sanctions into account while developing space program, says PM

GORKI, June 13. /TASS/. Russia needs to take new sanctions into account while developing its space program, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting dedicated to the future of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation on Thursday.

"There are a number of new restrictions that our ‘friends’ have introduced. We need to take them into account and discuss what to do in this connection," Medvedev said.

The Russian prime minister said that the meeting’s participants would discuss the future of Russia’s state space program that expires in 2020. "The president handed down instructions in this regard. Let’s think what can be done and how to do it," Medvedev noted.

According to him, the meeting’s agenda also includes issues related to the construction of the Vostochny spaceport. "When we met in January, we said that the construction rate was not high enough so the work might not be completed in time. So I would like our colleagues to make brief reports about the situation at the construction site," the prime minister added.