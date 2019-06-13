Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's PM to hold meeting on Roscosmos space corporation’s development

Science & Space
June 13, 8:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ambitious objectives were put forward for Russia’s space industry earlier this year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting to discuss the development of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos on Thursday.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, presidential aide Andrei Belousov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin were invited to attend.

Read also

US ban on using Russia’s space launch services may concern European companies

The previous such meeting was held on January 23 and focused on financial and economic aspects. Participants of the meeting analyzed the current condition of Roscosmos and its subsidiaries with regard to an array of existing problems. During those talks, Medvedev urged the corporation’s top management to engage in serious work and preserve its place on the global market of space services.

Russia invests heavily in its space projects, with the budget financing of over 515 billion rubles reserved for the next three years. Those funds are planned to be allocated for expanding Russia’s satellite constellations, creating a super-heavy carrier rocket and fulfilling the manned spaceflight program.

Ambitious objectives were put forward for Russia’s space industry earlier this year. In one of his interviews, the Roscosmos head said Russai planned to retake the driver’s seat in space exploration.

"This is our top priority today. We will enshrine this in a new strategy, which we will adopt later this year, that is, to regain Russia’s leadership in space, pure and simple," he said, adding that the there is no lack of self-confidence on this matter in the corporation.

Rogozin also emphasized that the "space is beyond politics" formula was no longer working these days. "Space is the quintessence of politics. Space is the demonstration of a country’s technological power and an opportunity to show what it is capable of," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to take part in two regional summits, bilateral meetings on June 13-16
2
Putin sees no reason to interfere into US-China trade disputes
3
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
4
Russia to support Moldovan president Dodon — Putin
5
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
New patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy in June
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT