Russia's PM to hold meeting on Roscosmos space corporation’s development

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting to discuss the development of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos on Thursday.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, presidential aide Andrei Belousov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin were invited to attend.

The previous such meeting was held on January 23 and focused on financial and economic aspects. Participants of the meeting analyzed the current condition of Roscosmos and its subsidiaries with regard to an array of existing problems. During those talks, Medvedev urged the corporation’s top management to engage in serious work and preserve its place on the global market of space services.

Russia invests heavily in its space projects, with the budget financing of over 515 billion rubles reserved for the next three years. Those funds are planned to be allocated for expanding Russia’s satellite constellations, creating a super-heavy carrier rocket and fulfilling the manned spaceflight program.

Ambitious objectives were put forward for Russia’s space industry earlier this year. In one of his interviews, the Roscosmos head said Russai planned to retake the driver’s seat in space exploration.

"This is our top priority today. We will enshrine this in a new strategy, which we will adopt later this year, that is, to regain Russia’s leadership in space, pure and simple," he said, adding that the there is no lack of self-confidence on this matter in the corporation.

Rogozin also emphasized that the "space is beyond politics" formula was no longer working these days. "Space is the quintessence of politics. Space is the demonstration of a country’s technological power and an opportunity to show what it is capable of," he noted.