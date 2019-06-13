Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian space industry official confirms unmanned tram project

Science & Space
June 13, 7:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project is being carried out as part of the project to diversify Russia’s rocket and space industry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s first unmanned tram project will employ technologies developed for agricultural equipment, the Director General of the United Rocket and Space Corporation Andrey Zheregelya said.

Earlier, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told students at the Moscow State University that a project to create an unmanned tram is being considered, and is expected to be assigned to the Ust-Katav Wagon-Building Plant in the Urals region of Chelyabinsk.

"We want to develop the machine vision technology and to use the technologies designed by the Scientific and Production Association of Automatics [a Roscosmos subsidiary], including those for use in the agricultural machinery <...> or, in other words, to adapt those technologies for an unmanned tram," Zheregelya said.

The tender to design the unmanned tram was completed one month ago. The project is being carried out as part of the project to diversify Russia’s rocket and space industry.

