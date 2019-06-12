Russian Politics & Diplomacy
First Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket for delivering manned spacecraft to be ready by year-end

Science & Space
June 12, 6:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets will deliver Progress MS cargo spacecraft and Soyuz MS manned spacecraft to the International Space Station

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket for delivering manned spacecraft will be completed by the end 2019, the Progress Space Rocket Center told TASS on Wednesday.

Russian space firm launches production of new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

"The Soyuz-2 rocket carrier of the 1a model for launching a manned spacecraft, is currently being assembled. The rocket carrier will be completed by the end of 2019," the center said.

Russia's Roscosmos space corporation will determine the date of the carrier rocket's launch and delivery to the spaceport, the center added.

A source in Roscosmos earlier told TASS that the last Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Ukrainian control system will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport on September 25. After this, manned spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit only by Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets which will be assembled only from Russian parts.

At the end of May, Roscosmos ordered eight Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets from the Progress Space Rocket Cente by 2021. Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets will deliver Progress MS cargo spacecraft and Soyuz MS manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

