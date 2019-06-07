Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Roscosmos chief hopes US will keep using Russian rocket engines

Science & Space
June 07, 13:03 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

It is important as an example of how amid the harshest sanctions the country that initiated these sanctions keeps purchasing Russia’s high-tech products, the chief of Roscosmos said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the United States will continue to use Russian space rocket engines, the chief of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

RD-180 engines

Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US

"I hope that US customers will continue to use our engines. For us this means not just an influx of currency that we invest in our advanced engine manufacturing industry. It is also important for us as an example of how amid the harshest sanctions the country that initiated these sanctions keeps purchasing Russia’s high-tech products. This testifies to the high quality of Russia’s engine manufacturing industry," he said.

NPO Energomash provides its RD-180 engine for the United States’ Atlas III and Atlas V rockets and RD-181 engine for Antares rockets. Both contracts expire at the end of 2019.

