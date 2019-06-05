Roscosmos plans to sign several cooperation agreements at SPIEF-2019

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Roscosmos state corporation plans to sign a series of cooperation agreements at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"As part of the business program of the forum, the delegation of the state corporation headed by Dmitry Rogozin will hold a series of meetings, protocol and thematic events. The plans include signing documents and cooperation agreements, rich negotiation activities, participation in interviews with media representatives," the report said.

Rogozin will also participate in a plenary meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, on the sidelines of the forum Roscosmos will hold a panel session on space economy, which will be attended by representatives of the largest Russian and foreign companies.