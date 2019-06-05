Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roscosmos plans to sign several cooperation agreements at SPIEF-2019

Science & Space
June 05, 17:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Roscosmos state corporation plans to sign a series of cooperation agreements at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"As part of the business program of the forum, the delegation of the state corporation headed by Dmitry Rogozin will hold a series of meetings, protocol and thematic events. The plans include signing documents and cooperation agreements, rich negotiation activities, participation in interviews with media representatives," the report said.

Rogozin will also participate in a plenary meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, on the sidelines of the forum Roscosmos will hold a panel session on space economy, which will be attended by representatives of the largest Russian and foreign companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
5
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
6
Press review: Is doomsday just two minutes away and what Trump’s visit means for the UK
7
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT