Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roscosmos, NASA discuss deal on flights to ISS

Science & Space
June 05, 8:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos would consider the possibility of integrating US spacecraft into the ISS program only after "they are certified and demonstrate their reliability"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos has discussed with NASA’s Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations William Gerstenmaier the conditions for arranging flights to the International Space Station for Russian cosmonauts on US spacecraft and US astronauts on Russia’s Soyuz, the Roscosmos press service told TASS.

"The sides discussed issues related to organizing the so-called cross flights, in particular the need to sign a respective inter-agency agreement between the Roscosmos state corporation and NASA," the press service said.

СПЕЦПРОЕКТ

ISS: Iconic Service to Science

How the ISS grew to the size of a football field and more in this TASS special project

The talks were held in late May at the initiative of the US side. During the dialogue the parties discussed sharing information with Russia on new US spacecraft to prepare Russian crews for the flights.

The state corporation stressed that Roscosmos would consider the possibility of integrating these spacecraft into the ISS program only after "they are certified and demonstrate their reliability."

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin spoke about an agreement to fly on both Russian and US spacecraft in March. According to him, this will create an alternative in manned space missions to the ISS. Now the crews fly to the ISS only onboard Soyuz.

The Crew Dragon made by the US SpaceX was launched for the first time to the orbital outpost with a spacesuit-clad dummy on March 2 and it docked to the space station on March 3. After its descent by a parachute, the spacecraft splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean. In early May, the company reported that the Crew Dragon’s capsule was destroyed during failed engine tests on April 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end
2
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
3
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
4
IAC prepares preliminary report on SSJ-100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo — source
5
Russian, Chinese leaders to discuss North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Kremlin says
6
Kremlin: US-Turkey plans to create S-400 working group are none of Russia’s business
7
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT