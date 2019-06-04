Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian cargo spacecraft splashes down in Pacific after undocking from ISS

Science & Space
June 04, 19:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The cargo spacecraft undocked from the orbital outpost at 11:40 Moscow time

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-10 resupply ship deorbited and splashed down in the Pacific after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS), the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (the head research institute of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fragments of the Progress MS-10 spacecraft that did not burn out in the atmosphere splashed down in the non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean," the Institute said.

The cargo spacecraft undocked from the orbital outpost at 11:40 Moscow time on June 4.

The Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 16, 2018 and docked to the ISS two days later. The resupply ship delivered about 2.5 tonnes of various cargoes to the orbital outpost, including fuel, water and compressed gases.

The liftoff of the Progress MS-10 was the first launch of a resupply ship with the help of a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket since the early 2000s. Prior to that, resupply ships were launched several times aboard Soyuz-FG carriers before a decision was made to use these rockets for manned spacecraft. Later, spaceships were launched to the ISS with the help of Soyuz-U and then Soyuz-2.1a carriers.

Initially, the Progress MS-10 was expected to blast off on October 30 but its liftoff was delayed due to the abortive launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier with a manned spacecraft on October 11.

The next Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft is due to blast off towards the ISS on July 31, 2019.

