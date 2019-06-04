Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Media: Rare whales and dolphins found off the Hainan coast

Science & Space
June 04, 10:00 UTC+3

In total, the scientist discovered 27 groups of whales during the expedition

Share
1 pages in this article

SANYA, June 4/.TASS/. Chinese scientists found in the Hainan waters kinds of several rare species of whales and dolphins. According to Xinhua, the discovery was made during a 14-day scientific expedition in the South China Sea in May. 

The scientists studied the 40 km long and 200 km wide waters off the coast of Hainan. The expedition participants, in particular, managed to observe several females of the sperm whale with a calf, a beaked whale, as well as rare striped dolphinins in the natural conditions. An unexpected encounter with these mammals, as the Chinese scientists assume, may indicate that this area is indeed their natural habitat. 

 

In total, according to Li Songhai, a scientist from the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering, 27 groups of whales were discovered during the expedition. Seven species of whales and dolphins were identified; yet the researchers could not identify two more. According to Li, the expedition showed the presence of a wide variety of whales in the South China Sea, which is important for future studies and prevervation of the species.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian lawmaker says PACE may adopt recommendations on delegations’ rights
2
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
3
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
4
Crimea successfully resists outside attempts to sow inter-ethnic discord — official
5
Erdogan: Turkey has no plans to drop out of S-400 deal with Russia
6
Putin calls for speeding up development of defense systems against hypersonic weapons
7
Sino-Russian relationship being affected by US sanctions, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT