Russia’s new cosmonaut recruitment campaign to focus on lunar missions, says scientist

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A new cosmonaut recruitment campaign launched by Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will focus on flights aboard promising spacecraft and lunar missions, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Problems within the Russian Academy of Sciences Oleg Orlov told a news conference on Monday.

"The requirements are high from the medical viewpoint. A candidate should be a physically, mentally and psychologically healthy person. There are some specifics and during the selection procedure we will pay attention to a candidate’s abilities from the viewpoint of a hypothetical possibility of flights aboard promising spacecraft and participation in lunar missions," the scientist said.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said in late May during his visit to the Progress Space Rocket Center in Samara in the Volga area that the federal space agency had launched a new procedure of selecting candidates for the country’s cosmonaut team.

Roscosmos expects women and space industry specialists to take a more active part in the cosmonaut recruitment campaign, the Roscosmos chief said.