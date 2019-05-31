Russia to present report on Venus and Mars in fall

SAMARA, May 31. /TASS/. A report on the research of the Moon, Venus and Mars will be presented by Russian space corporation Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences by fall 2019, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Friday.

"All the research of this kind should be concluded in October of this year in cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences. In accordance with the decision of the country’s leadership, we will present a joint report (by Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences) on the research of the Moon, Venus and Mars in fall of this year," he noted.

Rogozin added that this research project is currently under development.