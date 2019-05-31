Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to present report on Venus and Mars in fall

Science & Space
May 31, 14:40 UTC+3 SAMARA

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said the relevant research should be concluded in October

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, May 31. /TASS/. A report on the research of the Moon, Venus and Mars will be presented by Russian space corporation Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences by fall 2019, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Friday.

"All the research of this kind should be concluded in October of this year in cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences. In accordance with the decision of the country’s leadership, we will present a joint report (by Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences) on the research of the Moon, Venus and Mars in fall of this year," he noted.

Rogozin added that this research project is currently under development.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Kosovo authorities declare Russian diplomat persona non-grata
3
Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US
4
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
5
Russia developing Soyuz-5 rocket to capture commercial launch market
6
Russia suggests introducing visa-free travel with Japan
7
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT