Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US

Science & Space
May 31, 14:16 UTC+3 SAMARA

Russia is now delivering RD-180 engines for US Atlas rockets and RD-181 engines for Antares carriers

RD-180 engines

RD-180 engines

© AP Photo/Maxim Marmur

SAMARA, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects to continue delivering rocket engines to the United States, despite the Pentagon’s ban on using Russia’s services in carrying out commercial launches, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"Despite the sanctions regime, we count on keeping our partner relations with specific companies in the United States, which are also experiencing big pressure but which are giving preference to the Russian engines due to their high reliability and the price-quality ratio," Rogozin said.

Russia is now delivering RD-180 engines for US Atlas rockets and RD-181 engines for Antares carriers. The engines are produced by Energomash Research and Production Association based in the Moscow Region.

As was reported on Thursday, the US Department of Defense included Russia in the list of countries whose services cannot be used after December 31, 2022 in carrying out space launches. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government. May 31 is indicated as the date for the new restrictive measures to come into effect.

