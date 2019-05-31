Russian Politics & Diplomacy
At least five more Proton-M launches planned until end of 2019 — Khrunichev Space Center

Science & Space
May 31, 8:08 UTC+3

Director General Alexey Varochko said that the Khrunichev Space Center is "ready to launch more spacecraft with the Proton-M and Angara carrier rockets to improve satellite communications" in Russia

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Space Center plans at least five more launches of the Proton-M carrier rocket until the end of 2019, Director General Alexey Varochko said on Friday.

"Until the end of the year, we plan at least five more launches of the Proton-M carrier rocket with federal and commercial payload," Varochko said.

He added that the Khrunichev Space Center is "ready to launch more spacecraft with the Proton-M and Angara carrier rockets to improve satellite communications on the territory of Russia."

The press service of Roscosmos earlier said that the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M upper stage successfully delivered the Yamal-601 satellite to the orbit on Friday.

