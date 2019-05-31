Yamal-601 satellite successfully delivered to orbit — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Yamal-601 satellite has separated from the Briz-M upper stage and was delivered to the target orbit, the Roscosmos press service said on Friday.

"The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M upper stage that was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on May 30 at 8:42pm Moscow time, successfully delivered to the target orbit the Yamal-601 spacecraft in the interests of the Russian satellite operator Gazprom Space Systems," the press service said.

The satellite separated from the upper stage "in the morning on May 31 at the estimated time — in about 9 hours after the launch of the rocket," the press service added noting that no incidents were reported.