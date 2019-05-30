Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with Yamal-601 satellite launched from Baikonur space pad

Science & Space
May 30, 20:55 UTC+3

It is the first Proton-M launch in 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Proton-M carrier rocket with the Yamal-601 communications satellite has been launched from the Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos said on Thursday, telecasting the launch.

The rocket was blasted off at 20:42 Moscow time. The Briz-M booster with the satellite is to separate in about nine minutes after the launch.

It is the first Proton-M launch in 2019. The previous such launch was performed on December 21, 2018 when the carrier rocket put in orbit a Rusian defense ministry satellite.

The Yamal-601 satellite has been made on order from Gazprom Space Systems at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems using components supplied by Thales Alenia Space.

The Yamal-601 is intended for the planned replacement of the Yamal-202 satellite. The multi-beam service zone in the Ka-band will cover the most populated part of the territory of Russia visible from the position of 49 degrees east longitude where the satellite will be located (the European part of Russia, including the Kaliningrad Region, the Urals and West Siberia).

The Ka-band allows providing economically efficient high-speed broadband services to the corporate sector, regional administrations, small businesses and individuals.

The Yamal-601 satellite in the C-band will form a fixed beam with a contour diagram and a semi-global service area that will cover the visible part of the territory of Russia, the CIS countries, Europe, the Middle East and part of Southeast Asia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023
3
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
4
Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office
5
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
6
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
7
Russia developing most advanced long-range radar aircraft, says chief designer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT