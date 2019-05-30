Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin notes importance of developing AI technology for quick decisions

May 30, 14:50 UTC+3

The Russian president noted that this is one of the key directions in technological development, since it will determine the future of the whole world

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Sberbank CEO German Gref

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Sberbank CEO German Gref

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the importance of developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which allows to make quick decisions and improve management efficiency.

"AI mechanisms provide real-time, quick decision-making based on the analysis of huge amounts of information, which gives tremendous advantages in quality and effectiveness," he said. "If someone can have a monopoly in the field of artificial intelligence, then the consequences are clear to all of us - they will rule the world," Putin added.

"The struggle for technological leadership, first of all in artificial intelligence, has already become a field of global competition," he said, adding that the speed of creating new products and solutions is growing exponentially.

Putin noted that this is one of the key directions in technological development, since it will determine the future of the whole world. According to him, this kind of developments are unprecedented in its impact on the economy and labor productivity, efficiency of management, education, health care and the daily lives of people. Putin recalled that many countries have already adopted their strategies for the development of AI. "And we, of course, must ensure technological sovereignty in the field of artificial intelligence, this is the most important condition for the viability of our business and economy, the quality of life of Russian citizens, the security and defense capability of the state," Putin demanded. "This is not only about algorithms for highly specialized tasks, we need universal solutions, the use of which gives the maximum effect, and in any industry," he added.

Vladimir Putin
ADVERTISEMENT