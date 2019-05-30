Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sleep immersion on long-distance space flight will drain cosmonauts’ energy, warns expert

Science & Space
May 30, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Doctor of Biological Sciences Yelena Fomina said that the issue of cosmonauts’ induction into a prolonged sleep, hibernation, and its consequences had been studied insufficiently

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A space crew’s immersion into a prolonged artificial sleep during an inter-planetary flight may lead to cosmonauts’ reduced work ability and adversely affect how their bodies function after they wake up, an expert told TASS on Thursday.

Head of the Laboratory for the Prevention of Hypo-Gravitational Disturbances at the Institute of Biomedical Problems within the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences Yelena Fomina said that the issue of cosmonauts’ induction into a prolonged sleep, hibernation, and its consequences had been insufficiently studied.

In zero gravity conditions, the human body quickly begins to lose its physical work capacity and all of the human’s body systems degrade very quickly. This may jeopardize the positive outcome of the entire space mission, since there is a probability that the cosmonauts won’t be able to perform their assigned operations on the designated planet after they wake up, the expert pointed out.

"On Earth, you can afford to be lazy and skip going to the gym. In outer space, you cannot allow yourself not to undertake fitness activity. If a crew is immersed in sleep during an autonomous flight, the cosmonauts will have to undergo enhanced fitness to restore their physical shape after they wake up. This is a separate subject and it is necessary to carry out lengthy experiments in hypokinesia [insufficient motor activity] and zero gravity, and study the effects and the speed of restoring (the body) to its normal state," the scientist said.

An incident occurred on the International Space Station (ISS) when a running machine, the basic simulator in the Russian disease prevention system, broke down. As a result, the cosmonauts who stayed in orbit at that time had no opportunity to do any sport and lived through a very difficult period of restoring their physical shape after they landed, the researcher said.

Read also

ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk

Today, the Russian crewmembers begin undertaking enhanced exercises on a running machine twice a day on the orbital outpost before their flight back to Earth. This is very important for their quick re-adaptation to gravity after they come back to Earth, she noted.

An experiment was held during the Soviet period when several groups of persons involved in the tests had to lie in bed for a year. One group did not undergo any physical training at the beginning and started to do physical exercises already at the very end of the year. As a result, the absence of physical exercises considerably reduced the activity of all the human body’s systems. Even enhanced physical exercises did not help restore all the functions of the human body at the proper level. However, the work capacity could be restored quite quickly, she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to bear guilt for Iran deal collapse and Xi goes to Russia to counter US
2
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
3
Ultimatums will not help solve Korean Peninsula problem, Lavrov says
4
Putin submits INF Treaty suspension bill to State Duma
5
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government
6
Sleep immersion on long-distance space flight will drain cosmonauts’ energy, warns expert
7
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT