Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Proton-M carrier rocket with Yamal-601 satellite to be rolled out on launch pad on May 27

Science & Space
May 27, 6:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The launch of the Yamal-601 satellite was scheduled for May 30

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Proton-M carrier rocket with Yamal-601 communications satellite will be rolled out on a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome on May 27, a source in the Russian space industry told TASS on Monday.

"A commission at the Baikonur space center made a decision to roll out the Proton-M carrier rocket with Yamal-601 satellite to the launch pad on May 27," the source said.

Gazprom Space Systems, which is the Russian communications satellite operator, announced to TASS earlier that the launch of the Yamal-601 satellite, which had been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome on April 27, was scheduled for May 30 at 20:42 Moscow time.

The Yamal-601 satellite has been made on order from Gazprom Space Systems at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems using components supplied by Thales Alenia Space.

The Yamal-601 is intended for the planned replacement of the Yamal-202 satellite. The multi-beam service zone in the Ka-band will cover the most populated part of the territory of Russia visible from the position of 49 degrees east longitude where the satellite will be located (the European part of Russia, including the Kaliningrad Region, the Urals and West Siberia).

The Ka-band allows providing economically efficient high-speed broadband services to the corporate sector, regional administrations, small businesses and individuals.

The Yamal-601 satellite in the C-band will form a fixed beam with a contour diagram and a semi-global service area that will cover the visible part of the territory of Russia, the CIS countries, Europe, the Middle East and part of Southeast Asia.

The Yamal-601 satellite has been insured to the sum of 301 million euros in ruble equivalent by SOGAZ insurer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Finland caps 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship with 3-1 win over Canada
2
Kiev forces shell five settlements in Donetsk republic, official says
3
NATO demands release of Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia
4
Zelensky urges Ukraine’s police not to use force against political protesters
5
UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry
6
Proton-M carrier rocket with Yamal-601 satellite to be rolled out on launch pad on May 27
7
US hopes Venezuela talks will focus on Maduro’s departure
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT