Venezuela hopes that Russia, China will help with developing nanosatellites — Maduro

CARACAS, May 24. /TASS/. Venezuela plans to deliver its own nanosatellites to the orbit and hopes for assistance from Russia and China in this, President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

"We will invest in this project (in nanosatellites). In alliance with China and Russia, we will look for possibilities to deliver Venezuelan satellites to the orbit," Maduro said at the exhibition of innovations and technologies of the Venezuelan Armed Forces.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that in the future, "the system of nanosatellites may replace Venezuelan satellites that are currently on the orbit." Manufacturers said that it will cost around $100,000 to make one nanosatellite, and delivering 100 such satellites to the orbit will cost around $1 mln.

Venezuela has already delivered three satellites to the orbit with the help of China.