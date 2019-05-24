Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Several countries express interest in purchasing RD-120 rocket engine — Roscosmos

Science & Space
May 24, 3:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The RD-120 engine was first designed in 1985 and was used in the upper stage of the Zenit carrier rocket

Share
1 pages in this article
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Read also

Russia, US extend agreement on astronauts’ travels to space station on board of Soyuz

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Several countries expressed interest in purchasing RD-120 liquid upper stage rocket engine from Russia, head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The RD-120 engine is the upper stage engine for the Zenit carrier rocket. This type of rocket was earlier manufactured jointly by Russia and Ukraine, but after the events of 2014 we were forced to practically design this rocket from scratch. The RD-120 engine is very popular. Some countries have already expressed interest in purchasing it," Rogozin said in his lecture at the Moscow State Unviersity.

The RD-120 engine was first designed in 1985 and was used in the upper stage of the Zenit carrier rocket.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
Companies
Roscosmos
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
3
Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army
4
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
5
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
6
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
7
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT