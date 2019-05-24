Several countries express interest in purchasing RD-120 rocket engine — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Several countries expressed interest in purchasing RD-120 liquid upper stage rocket engine from Russia, head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The RD-120 engine is the upper stage engine for the Zenit carrier rocket. This type of rocket was earlier manufactured jointly by Russia and Ukraine, but after the events of 2014 we were forced to practically design this rocket from scratch. The RD-120 engine is very popular. Some countries have already expressed interest in purchasing it," Rogozin said in his lecture at the Moscow State Unviersity.

The RD-120 engine was first designed in 1985 and was used in the upper stage of the Zenit carrier rocket.