Roscosmos's strategic mission is to expand Russia's influence — Rogozin

Science & Space
May 24, 4:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that "the space industry should be especially progressive when it comes to designing new spacecraft and forecasting processes"

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russian space firm develops one-orbit scheme for spacecraft to reach orbital outpost

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The strategic mission of Russia's space industry is to expand the country's influence, head of the Roscosmos space corporation Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The strategic mission of Roscosmos is expansion — expansion of our knowledge, expansion of our cvilization, of our influence, of our technologies," Rogozin said during his lecture at the Moscow State University.

The space industry should be especially progressive when it comes to designing new spacecraft and forecasting processes.

"One job in the space industry automatically creates nine more jobs in adjacent spheres. This is why it is our mission to expand, first of all, the influence of our country and our civilization," he noted.

