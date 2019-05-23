ISS orbit raised by 4.5 kilometers

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The medium altitude of the International Space Station’s (ISS) flight orbit has been raised by 4.5 kilometers with the help of the engines of the Progress MS-10 cargo spaceship docked to the station, a spokesman for the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIImash) that is in charge of the Mission Control Center, told TASS on Thursday.

"The Progress MS-10 engines were switched on to raise the medium orbit altitude by 4.5 kilometers, to 413.1 kilometers," the spokesman said.

The orbit adjustment maneuver was geared to create ballistic conditions for the flight of Russian cargo spaceships and landing of the Soyuz MS-11 manned spaceship. It’s landing is scheduled for June 25. It is to bring to Earth the ISS crew of Russia’s Oleg Kononenko, NASA’s Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency’s David Saint-Jacques who reached the orbit onboard that spacecraft on December 3, 2018.

The previous orbit adjustment maneuver was performed on March 23, 2019, when the ISS’ orbit was raised by 1.12 kilometers.

The launch of the next Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for late July, the next manned launch onboard the Soyuz MS-13 spaceship is due on July 20. The spaceship is to bring a crew of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan to the International Space Station.