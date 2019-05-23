Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ISS orbit raised by 4.5 kilometers

Science & Space
May 23, 21:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The orbit adjustment maneuver was geared to create ballistic conditions for the flight of Russian cargo spaceships and landing of the Soyuz MS-11 manned spaceship

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The medium altitude of the International Space Station’s (ISS) flight orbit has been raised by 4.5 kilometers with the help of the engines of the Progress MS-10 cargo spaceship docked to the station, a spokesman for the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIImash) that is in charge of the Mission Control Center, told TASS on Thursday.

"The Progress MS-10 engines were switched on to raise the medium orbit altitude by 4.5 kilometers, to 413.1 kilometers," the spokesman said.

The orbit adjustment maneuver was geared to create ballistic conditions for the flight of Russian cargo spaceships and landing of the Soyuz MS-11 manned spaceship. It’s landing is scheduled for June 25. It is to bring to Earth the ISS crew of Russia’s Oleg Kononenko, NASA’s Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency’s David Saint-Jacques who reached the orbit onboard that spacecraft on December 3, 2018.

The previous orbit adjustment maneuver was performed on March 23, 2019, when the ISS’ orbit was raised by 1.12 kilometers.

The launch of the next Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for late July, the next manned launch onboard the Soyuz MS-13 spaceship is due on July 20. The spaceship is to bring a crew of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan to the International Space Station.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
3
US looking for reason to start direct confrontation with Iran, diplomat says
4
Russian hockey squad edges US 4-3 in quarterfinals of 2019 IIHF World Championship
5
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
6
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
7
US warships off Venezuela make situation worse, says Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT