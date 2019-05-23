Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian cabinet backs extension of deal on scientific cooperation with EU

Science & Space
May 23, 8:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the deal, the sides carry out joint scientific research

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s government has endorsed a decision to extend for five years an agreement with the European Union on cooperation in the sphere of science and technologies, according to an instruction published on the website on Thursday.

The agreement, which serves as a legal basis for Russia-EU cooperation in the science and technological sphere, was signed in Brussels in November 2000 and has been extended for five years three times.

Under the deal, the sides carry out joint scientific researches, and the document also envisages free access and joint use of research equipment, exchange of scientific and technical personnel, and also holding various events and sharing information on the sphere of cooperation.

"The new deal, if signed, will contribute to further fostering and enhancing cooperation in the sphere of science and technologies between Russia and the EU," the cabinet said.

