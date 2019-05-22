Meteor-M satellite delivered to Vostochny spaceport

BLAGOVESCHENSK, May 22. /TASS/. The Meteor-M No 2-2 spacecraft has been delivered to the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East in preparation for the upcoming launch, the press service of the Center for operating ground-based space infrastructure facilities said on Wednesday.

"On May 20, the Meteor-M No 2-2 and all the accompanying equipment arrived to the Ignatievo airport in the Amur region. On My 21, the space cargo was transported from the airport to the Vostochny spaceport," the center said.

The Fregat upper stage was also delivered to the Vostochny spaceport earlier. Together with the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, it will deliver Meteor-M to the orbit. The launch is expected to take place on July 5.

Meteor-M No 2-2 is a hydrometeorological satellite developed by the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (VNIIEM).