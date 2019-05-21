Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Multipurpose lab module Nauka to be launched to ISS in autumn 2020 — source

Science & Space
May 21, 8:30 UTC+3

The relevant decree was signed by the head of Roscosmos

The Proton Rocket

The Proton Rocket

© Mikhail Dzhiaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Multipurpose laboratory module Nauka will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in the autumn of 2020 at the earliest, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS.

СПЕЦПРОЕКТ

ISS: Iconic Service to Science

How the ISS grew to the size of a football field and more in this TASS special project

"The Nauka module will be launched at the end of October or November 2020 at the earliest," the source said. He added that the module will be delivered to the orbit by a Proton-M carrier rocket.

The source noted that "the relevant decree was signed by Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin."

The Nauka module is currently at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center. In October 2019, after a round of trials, the module will be transferred to the Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia. In July 2020, the module will be delivered to the Baikonur spaceport.

