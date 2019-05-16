Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s dual use orbital constellation renewed and increased by 1.5 times, says Putin

Science & Space
May 16, 20:26 UTC+3

The president drew attention to the systemic problems in the space industry and called on the government to focus on their resolution

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s orbital constellation of dual use satellites has been profoundly upgraded and increased by 1.5 times over the past six years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that such satellites are essential for strategic stability and military parity.

"Strategic stability and military parity directly depends on the ability to ensure security from outer space. Much has been done in the past six years to upgrade Russia’s orbital constellation of dual use and military satellites. It has been renewed practically by 80% and increased by 1.5 times," Putin said at a government meeting on defense-related issues.

He drew attention to the systemic problems in the space industry and called to focus on their resolution. "We all know about the systemic problems in the space industry. Of course, they need to be resolved. And, what is most important, and I have said it more than once, we cannot use old reserves endlessly," Putin said, adding that defense-related enterprises must work in close coordination with the country’s aerospace forces.

Vladimir Putin
