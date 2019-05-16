Russian science and cultural center to continue working in Kiev - federal agency

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev will continue its operations despite the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Russia and Ukraine, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) said.

The federal agency’s representatives met in Kiev with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier. "During the meeting the issue of how the Russian Center for Science and Culture will operate in Kiev was discussed," it said.

Acting head of the federal agency’s mission to Ukraine, Lidiya Dyachenko, explained that although the Friendship Treaty has been terminated, its operations continue in Kiev based on the current intergovernmental agreement on information and cultural centers. Based on the same agreement, the National Culture Center of Ukraine is also working in downtown Moscow.

At the meeting the participants also discussed the consequences of Ukraine’s new laws on the Ukrainian language and education. The head of a public organization, Russian national and cultural society, Yevgeny Baklanov said the adoption of the law requiring the use of Ukrainian as the state language increases pressure on the Russian-speaking Ukrainians and national minorities.

The sides also hashed over the issues of violating rights to freedom of conscience and religion and also acts of vandalism against Russian historical and cultural heritage.