Last launch of Glonass-M satellite scheduled for 2020

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The launch of the last Glonass-M satellite is planned for 2020, and the last Glonass-K spacecraft will be sent into space in 2023, according to the Strategy of GLONASS Development until 2030.

Five satellites will be delivered to the orbit by rocket carriers in 2020 - one Glonass-M, one Glonass-K2 and three Glonass-K satellites. "The last Glonass-M satellite No 61 will be delivered to the orbit by the Soyuz rocket carrier in the second quarter of 2020," the document said.

In 2021, three Glonass-K satellites will be delivered to the orbit.

In 2022 and 2023, two Glonass-K and one Glonass-K2 satellites will be sent to space. "In the first quarter of 2023, the last Glonass-K satellite No 23L will be launched with the Soyuz rocket. Further on, Glonass-K2 satellites will only be launched," the document said.