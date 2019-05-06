Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft docks with orbital outpost

Science & Space
May 06, 17:20 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The docking process was broadcast live on NASA’s website

Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. The US SpaceX Dragon resupply ship docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday.

The spacecraft’s approach and arrival at the docking port of the Harmony module was implemented with the help of the Canadarm 2 remote-controlled robotic arm. The docking process was broadcast live on NASA’s website.

This is SpaceX’s 17th cargo flight to the space station under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. The Dragon has delivered more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the orbital station: food, equipment and materials for carrying out several dozen scientific experiments planned for the space expedition 59/60, including the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-3 and the Space Test Program-Houston 6 *(STP-H6).

As NASA reported on its website, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-3 (OCO-3) will measure carbon dioxide from space. STP-H6 will be used to perform a space-based demonstration of a new technology for generating beams of modulated X-rays. "This technology may be useful for providing efficient communication to deep space probes, or communicating with hypersonic vehicles where plasma sheaths prevent traditional radio communications," NASA said.

The current mission is using the returnable Dragon capsule that made a flight in August 2017. This time, the cargo craft blasted off from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (the state of Florida) with the help of a Falcon-9 launch vehicle. The resupply ship will undock from the space station in four weeks and will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off California’s coast.

The space station’s current crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Alexei Ovchinin, US astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch and Nick Hague and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Lavrov, Pompeo holding talks in Finland
3
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
4
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
5
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
6
Venezuela’s government cannot decide on Guaido’s arrest, says top diplomat
7
Venezuela's top diplomat says CIA behind attempts to overthrow Maduro's government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT