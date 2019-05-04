Dragon spacecraft put into orbit - SpaceX

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle has put the Dragon spacecraft carrying the cargo for the International Space Station (ISS) crew into orbit, the US SpaceX aerospace company reported in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station! Capture by the Space Station crew set for early Monday morning," it said.

Earlier in the day, SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft carrying the cargo for the ISS crew.

The launch was initially scheduled for Friday morning. However, it was cancelled because of electrical equipment problems.