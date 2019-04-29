Global science gurus plot mathematical models to study early stages of planetary evolution

It turns out that planetary masses less than 7-10 Earth masses are characterized by atmospheric gas losses.

An international group of researchers studying a planet revolving around a young star in the constellation of Scorpius has created a mathematical upper atmosphere model for various planetary hypothetical masses. Examining this planet makes it possible to study planetary evolution at early stages, Siberian Federal University’s (SFU) press service told TASS on Monday.

“In the spectral type M K2-33 star’s planetary system, the transit photometry method led to discovery of a very large planet, whose radius equals 5 radiuses of Earth. The system is extremely young (younger than 20 million years) which provides the researchers with an extraordinary opportunity to study the earliest phases of planetary evolution at a stage when planets are affected by the extremely intensive rays of a young star,” the press service stressed.

The scientists managed to calculate the lowest estimated mass of the planet, which is 10 Earth masses.

“This study featured numerical models of the planetary upper atmosphere for various hypothetical planetary masses, which varied from 2 to 40 Earth masses and different planetary temperatures from 850 to 1,300 Kelvins dependent on the internal heating created by gravitational contraction,” the press service quotes Nikolay Yerkayev, an SFU applied mathematics department professor as saying.

The researchers found out that planetary masses less than 7-10 Earth masses experience fast losses of atmospheric gas, leaking out into space because the temperature is too high and the fact that the planet’s mass is insufficient to retain atmosphere. For larger masses, the intensity of these atmospheric leaks depends on the absorption of the high-energy rays produced by the star. “By cross-referencing the time it takes for the atmosphere to fully leak into space and the age of the system, we came up with the lowest estimation for the planet’s mass, which is around 10 Earth masses,” Yerkayev said.

Apart from the SFU scientists, experts from the Graz Space Research Institute (Austria), the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (Germany), Vienna University (Austria) and Institute of Computational Modeling SB RAS (Russia) also took part in the research. The results of which were published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics scientific journal.