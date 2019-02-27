Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Next space expedition crew in final preparations for flight to orbital outpost

Science & Space
February 27, 18:55 UTC+3

The launch of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft to the ISS is scheduled for March 14

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The basic and back-up crews of the manned Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft have switched to their final preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the flight to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation reported on its website on Wednesday.

"The concluding stage has started for the basic and back-up crews of the piloted Soyuz MS-12 transport spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome to prepare for the flight to the International Space Station," the statement says.

The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft’s basic crew comprising cosmonaut of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch and the back-up crew of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan have already tried on the spacesuits, tested them for air tightness and checked their seats in the space vehicle.

Read also

Arianespace CEO confirms Soyuz ready for blastoff

They have also got acquainted with the onboard documentation and studied the flight program.

Now the cosmonauts and the astronauts will undergo training for the manual docking of the manned spacecraft with the orbital outpost, practice ballistic operations and other procedures.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft with Alexei Ovchinin, Nick Hague and Christina Koch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the ISS is scheduled for March 14.

Currently, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and astronaut of the Canadian Space Agency David Saint-Jacques are working aboard the world’s sole orbiter.

Ovchinin and Hague were expected to arrive at the orbital outpost back in October 2018 but their expedition was foiled by the abortive launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket on October 11.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Russia to beef up Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion
4
NATO's steps forcing Russia to take tit-for-tat security measures, says defense chief
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker diversifies into ship-building business
7
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT