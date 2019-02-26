Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Roscosmos to launch seven spacecraft to ISS in 2019

Science & Space
February 26, 16:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first unmanned launch of a spacecraft with a Soyuz-2.1a rocket is expected on August 22

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Roscosmos will launch seven spacecraft to the ISS in 2019, including four manned and three cargo ones, as follows from a statement published on the corporation’s website on Tuesday.

On March 14, the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-12 will take to the ISS Roscosmos’s Alexey Ovchinin and NASA’s Christina Koch and Nick Hague. The next space launch is scheduled for July 6: another crew of three - Roscosmos’s Alexander Skvortsov, the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano and NASA’s Andrew Morgan - will go on a space mission. The third manned launch (of a crew including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates) is scheduled for September 25.

The first unmanned launch of a spacecraft with a Soyuz-2.1a rocket is expected on August 22.

Cargo spacecraft progress will be launched on April 4, July 31, and December 20.

Earlier, the chief of the Gagarin Space Training Center Pavel Vlasov told TASS a government commission had approved a program for flights to the ISS for 2019.

