OneWeb satellites’ launch by Soyuz carrier rocket delayed for one day - CEO

Science & Space
February 22, 3:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It was scheduled for February 26

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The launch of satellites of British company OneWeb by the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana scheduled for February 26 has been delayed for at least one day, the company’s Executive Chairman Greg Wyler wrote on Twitter.

The delay comes due to the need to study data on the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the EgyptSat-A satellite from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan carried out on Thursday. This was the first launch of the Russian rocket in 2019. The satellite has been put into its designated orbit by the Fregat upper stage.

"At least one day slip for the launch. Ugh. Glad to see EgyptSat-A launch was successful, but need to review more data on that launch before proceeding. Waiting patiently," Wyler said.

A source in the rocket and space sector told TASS that after the work of the third stage of Soyuz a 60-km orbit dispersion was recorded, but the upper stage compensated it.

