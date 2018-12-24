Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Vostochny spaceport’s launch pad

Science & Space
December 24, 5:37 UTC+3 VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT

The rocket carrying the Kanopus-V-5 and 6 remote sensing satellites and 26 foreign satellites is scheduled to be launched on December 27

Share
1 pages in this article

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur region/, December 24. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has been installed on the Vostochny spaceport’s launch pad, a TASS correspondent reported. The rocket carrying the Kanopus-V-5 and 6 remote sensing satellites and 26 foreign satellites is scheduled to be launched on December 27.

The testing of the Kanopus-V satellites was successfully completed earlier.

Apart from Russia’s Kanopus-V satellites, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket will also deliver to orbit German, Spanish, US, South African and Japanese satellites.

The Kanopus-V satellites are designed to monitor man-made and natural disasters. Using several satellites at a time will make it possible to increase the monitoring frequency and accelerate access to information from the satellites.

This is going to be the fourth launch from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East. The previous launch took place on February 1, 2018, when a Soyuz-2.1a rocket delivered to orbit the Kanopus-V-3 and 4 satellites. The Kanopus-V-1 satellite, launched from the Baikonur spaceport in 2012, still operates in orbit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
11
Buran space shuttle celebrates 30th anniversary of milestone flight
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
4
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 281
5
About 370 kilometers of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline already laid - project operator
6
Putin is afraid of no questions, says Kremlin spokesman
7
Russian subs could surface in Gulf of Mexico and shock America, analyst cautions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT