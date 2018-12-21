Proton-M carrier rocket puts into orbit Defense Ministry’s spacecraft

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. A Proton-M carrier rocket has put into orbit a spacecraft, which was a launched for the Russia’s Defense Ministry, a representative with the Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"The heavy Proton-M carrier rocket that was launched at 03:20 Moscow time on Friday, December 21, at the stated time, from the Baikonur space center (Kazakhstan), has successfully put into orbit a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry," the representative said.

The representative also noted that the launch of the rocket and the launch of the spacecraft into orbit took place in a usual mode. After being put into orbit, the satellite will be tracked by ground-based equipment of the space units of the Russian aerospace forces.