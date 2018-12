PARIS, December 19//TASS/. A Russian Soyuz ST-A rocket has successfully blasted off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, carrying a satellite for the French military. The launch is broadcast online on the website of Arianespace, a satellite launch company.

The launch was made in the presence of French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. Taking part in it were about a hundred specialists from Russia. The Russian rocket is carrying France’s reconnaissance satellite CSO-1.