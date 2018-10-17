Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cosmonaut praises US astronaut Hague’s ‘composure’ during Soyuz failure

Science & Space
October 17, 13:52 UTC+3 ZVYOZDNY GORODOK

Alexei Ovchinin also said that during a descent, Hague was looking out of the illuminator reporting the exact coordinates of the upcoming landing to make sure that the crew would emerge unharmed

Share
1 pages in this article
Nick Hague

Nick Hague

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK, October 17. /TASS/. NASA astronaut Nick Hague was coolheaded and acted in line with instructions reporting updated data to the Earth during an emergency landing of Russia’s Soyuz MS-10 carrier rocket shortly after the blast off last week, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin said on Wednesday.

"My partner Nick [Hague] acted as a true expert and was completely coolheaded," Ovchinin told journalists. "I never saw even a hint of fear in his eyes."

Read also

Soyuz MS-10 crew ready for new space flights, says Russian cosmonaut

"He had been responding immediately to all questions from the Earth and it was obvious that he was in total control of the [emergency] situation," the Russian cosmonaut stated.

Ovchinin also said that during a ballistic descent, Hague was looking out of the capsule’s illuminator reporting the exact coordinates of the upcoming landing to make sure that the crew would emerge unharmed.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

Following a smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crewmembers were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who returned to Moscow from the Baikonur spaceport on October 12 after the Soyuz booster’s failure, flew to the United States on October 13.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion at Crimean college
2
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
3
Press review: US pulling Constantinople’s strings and IS sleeper cells awaken in Syria
4
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
5
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
6
NASA astronaut Hague notes his Russian partner's experience
7
De-dollarization plan does not contain restrictive measures — Russia’s Finance Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT