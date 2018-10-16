Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Khrunichev Center to hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets in 2019

Science & Space
October 16, 18:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A test launch of the Angara-A5 vehicle is also expected

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Space Center may hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets and another test-launch of the heavy Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2019, the company said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the measures of support from Roscosmos [State Space Corporation], the Khrunichev Center is gradually approaching the planned utilization of its production sites - in Moscow and in Omsk," the company said.

"In 2019, we expect greater activity in the launches of heavy-class carrier rockets: we may hold up to 10 launches of Protons and also carry out another test launch of the Angara-A5," Khrunichev Space Center CEO Alexei Varochko was quoted as saying.

In September 2018, the Polyot production association, which is the Khrunichev Space Center’s Omsk branch, which is setting up the serial manufacture of Angara carrier rockets of various lifting capacity, already completed the production and the delivery to Moscow of fitting blocks for the assembly of the second heavy Angara-A5 carrier rocket. Its final assembly and tests will be carried out at the space rocket factory of the Khrunichev Center’s Moscow premises, he said.

"After the completion of the assembly and the factory tests, the Angara-A5 will be delivered from Moscow to the Plesetsk Cosmodrome to prepare it for the launch due to take place in 2019 as part of flight tests of this type of rocket carriers," the Khrunichev Space Center said.

Roscosmos earlier said that the program of Angara-A5 flight tests stipulated three launches from the Plesetsk and Vostochny spaceports each.

The Angara is a family of Russian light to heavy carrier rockets that was developed to replace Proton-M and Rokot launchers. As compared to them, the new family of carrier rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. So far, only two launches have been carried out and both of them have been conducted from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in north Russia: a light Angara-1.2PP rocket blasted off in July 2014 and a heavy Angara-A5 lifted off in December 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov
2
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
3
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
6
Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says
7
Russia’s Khrunichev Center to hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT