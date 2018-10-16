Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cosmonaut praises space rocket’s dependability during Soyuz’s emergency landing

Science & Space
October 16, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The space rocket’s functions demonstrated their reliability during the emergency landing of the manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, MS-10 Commander Alexei Ovchinin says

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Ovchinin

Alexei Ovchinin

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The space rocket’s functions demonstrated their reliability during the emergency landing of the manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, MS-10 Commander Alexei Ovchinin told RT International News TV Channel on Tuesday.

Read also

Roscosmos chief to inform NASA and ESA on probe into Soyuz booster incident

"On my part, I, and not only I, again became convinced of the dependability of our space rocketry and this, therefore, should serve as a factor that there should be no fear. When needed to operate, the rocketry will work and it will function properly," the cosmonaut stressed.

Ovchinin also thanked all those who had participated in the preparations for the flight and the rescue operation after the emergency landing.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

Following a smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crewmembers were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who returned to Moscow from the Baikonur spaceport on October 12 after the Soyuz booster’s failure, flew to the United States on October 13, the Cosmonaut Training Center’s press service told TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea
2
Holy Fire to be brought to Russia after Constantinople ties cut — Russian Orthodox Church
3
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
4
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
5
Putin notes gov't, Central Bank efforts on maintaining stability of financial market
6
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
7
Russian, Iranian ministers discussed oil production recovery within OPEC+ deal framework
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT