Emergency rescue system to be delivered to Baikonur after Oct 20, says system designer

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. An emergency rescue system for the next launched of a Soyuz manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) can be delivered to the Baikonur spaceport after October 20, Vladimir Sorokin, director general of the Iskra machine-building design bureau, the developer of such systems, told TASS on Monday.

A number of media outlets reported earlier citing a source at Baikonur that the emergency rescue system for the next Soyuz launch could be delivered to the space center after October 20.

"We are doing our best for that," Sorokin said.