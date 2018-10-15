Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Emergency rescue system to be delivered to Baikonur after Oct 20, says system designer

Science & Space
October 15, 21:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Sorokin said 'our best for that' is being done

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. An emergency rescue system for the next launched of a Soyuz manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) can be delivered to the Baikonur spaceport after October 20, Vladimir Sorokin, director general of the Iskra machine-building design bureau, the developer of such systems, told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russia’s space agency declines to name causes of Soyuz rocket failure until probe is over

A number of media outlets reported earlier citing a source at Baikonur that the emergency rescue system for the next Soyuz launch could be delivered to the space center after October 20.

"We are doing our best for that," Sorokin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea and Syria looking at opening direct air service
2
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
3
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
4
Russia, US must do their best not let relations slide into potential conflict - ambassador
5
RDIF to participate in Riyadh forum, despite diplomatic scandal
6
Syrian patriarch calls for Orthodox world’s unity, slams ill-timed ‘autocephaly issue’
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up visit to South Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT