ISS crew will have enough supplies until next summer - head of Russian segment

Science & Space
October 14, 16:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos may change the schedule of launches to the orbit and the work on the ISS after the Soyuz booster incident

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) crew will have enough supplies of food, water and life support systems until next summer, head of the ISS Russian segment Vladimir Solovyov said on Sunday.

"There are enough supplies for six months, until the summer of 2019," Solovyov told a lecture at the Moscow State University during a scientific festival NAUKA 0+.

Earlier reports said Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos may change the schedule of launches to the orbit and the work on the ISS after the Soyuz booster incident on Thursday.

The crew comprising Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, US astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and German astronaut Alexander Gerst is currently working on the orbital outpost. The arrived to the ISS onboard the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft on June 8, 2018 as part of a long-term Expedition 56/57.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were veteran Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague, who was making his first space mission.

Following a smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crew members were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

