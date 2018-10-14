Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iskra design bureau now drafting rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft

Science & Space
October 14, 5:27 UTC+3 KHIMKI

The Federatsiya spacecraft, designed by the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, will be used to take people and cargo into the Earth’s orbit and to the Moon

Share
1 pages in this article
An Iskra employee demonstrates elements of an emergency rescue system

An Iskra employee demonstrates elements of an emergency rescue system

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

KHIMKI /Moscow Region/, October 14. /TASS/. Iskra, a design bureau designing and producing engines and other equipment for missiles and space rockets, is currently involved in a project to draft the emergency rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft, Federatsiya (Federation), Director General Vladimir Sorokin has told reporters.

"Blueprints are now ready, several variants are being considered. The final decision is yet to be made. Iskra has prepared its variant," he said. "The design of the emergency rescue system depends on the choice of the future launch site, on whether it is Vostochny or Baikonur."

The official added that "Roscosmos is yet to make its mind on the future launch site," expressed hope that the decision will be made in the near future.

The Federatsiya spacecraft, designed by the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, will be used to take people and cargo into the Earth’s orbit and to the Moon. There will be up to four people in one crew. The spacecraft will be capable of staying up to 30 days in an autonomous flight mode and up to one year at the orbital station.

There are plans to use the Soyuz 5 launch vehicle to deliver the Federatsiya to orbit. The spacecraft is to make its first unmanned flight in 2022 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The orbital manned flight is set for 2023, and the first manned ISS mission - for 2024.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
2
Moscow lashes at ‘absurd’ attempts to accuse Russia of staging coup in Montenegro
3
Putin, Abe may meet in Singapore - embassy
4
Video recorder of faulty Soyuz-FG delivered to leading rocket enterprise Energia
5
UAE astronaut not to fly to ISS in April after accident with Soyuz MS-10 — source
6
Blasts resume at north Ukrainian ammo depot on fifth day of firefighting effort
7
Russian team wins final Tank Biathlon race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT