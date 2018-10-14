Iskra design bureau now drafting rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft

KHIMKI /Moscow Region/, October 14. /TASS/. Iskra, a design bureau designing and producing engines and other equipment for missiles and space rockets, is currently involved in a project to draft the emergency rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft, Federatsiya (Federation), Director General Vladimir Sorokin has told reporters.

"Blueprints are now ready, several variants are being considered. The final decision is yet to be made. Iskra has prepared its variant," he said. "The design of the emergency rescue system depends on the choice of the future launch site, on whether it is Vostochny or Baikonur."

The official added that "Roscosmos is yet to make its mind on the future launch site," expressed hope that the decision will be made in the near future.

The Federatsiya spacecraft, designed by the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, will be used to take people and cargo into the Earth’s orbit and to the Moon. There will be up to four people in one crew. The spacecraft will be capable of staying up to 30 days in an autonomous flight mode and up to one year at the orbital station.

There are plans to use the Soyuz 5 launch vehicle to deliver the Federatsiya to orbit. The spacecraft is to make its first unmanned flight in 2022 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The orbital manned flight is set for 2023, and the first manned ISS mission - for 2024.