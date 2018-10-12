ISS will continue achievements despite Soyuz-FG failure, vows NASA’s Hague

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. International partners will find a way out after the failure of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket, NASA astronaut Nick Hague said with confidence.

Thank you all for your support & heartfelt prayers. Operational teams were outstanding in ensuring our safety & returning us to family & friends. Working with our international partners, I’m confident that we will find a path forward & continue the achievements of @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GyoEWB1gRB — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) 12 October 2018

A Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-10 blasted off from Baikonur at 11:40 Moscow time on Thursday. It was to deliver to the ISS Roscosmos’s Alexei Ovchinin (Soyuz MS-10’s commander) and NASA’s astronaut Nick Hague.

The rocket’s failure in flight sent the landing capsule into ballistic reentry. Over the past 35 years, it was the first emergency involving rockets of this type. The Soyuz MS-10 capsule landed in Kazakhstan’s steppe near the city of Zhezkazgan. Last night both cosmonauts stayed at a medical center in Baikonur. By now they have been flown to Moscow.