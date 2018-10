MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A new launch vehicle of the Soyuz family will be readied as soon as possible after its service is permitted and a schedule of launches is specified, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Roscosmos is planning to accelerate work on a new launch vehicle so as to make a decision on a schedule of further launches. The decision on the schedule will be taken as soon as further service of the carrier rockets of that family is permitted," Roscosmos said.