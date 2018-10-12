Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz MS-10 crew in good health after failed launch, ready for flight to Moscow

Science & Space
October 12, 6:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"They are in good mood and health, so we will take them to Moscow shortly," a Russian health official said

Share
1 pages in this article
Soyuz MS-10 launch

Soyuz MS-10 launch

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague are feeling okay after Thursday's failed mission to the International Space Station, and are ready to take a flight to Moscow from Kazakhstan, a health official told TASS on Friday.

"We took precautions just in case, we decided not to transport them to Moscow immediately. They spend the night here, at Baikonur, had a dinner yesterday and a breakfast today. They are in good mood and health, so we will take them to Moscow shortly," the deputy head of Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency, Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, said.

"If not for yesterday’s accident, I would say they are totally healthy. Everything went fine for them, their capsule landed, the g-force they had to experience was moderate and did not last for long. We found them almost immediately," the official added.

A Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 11:40 Moscow time on Thursday. It was to take a crew of two - Roscosmos’s Alexei Ovchinin and NASA’s Nick Hague - to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch vehicle failed minutes after the liftoff, sending the descent capsule into ballistic reentry. A rocket and space industry source earlier told TASS that a strap-on booster separation error is seen as the most likely cause of the failed launch.

The capsule with the crew landed safely in Kazakhstan. After evacuation and medical examination the crew was brought to an airdrome near Baikonur. This is the first-ever emergency involving this type of rocket over 35 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
2
Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation
3
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
4
Over 170 aftershocks rock Indonesia’s Sulawesi after deadly quake, death toll jumps to 832
5
Russian defense chief arrives in Uzbekistan to attend CIS defense ministers’ council
6
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
7
Russia signs 20 weapons contracts with African countries over two years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT