Roscosmos holds talks with International Space Station partners

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Roscosmos discussed the situation concerning the Soyuz launch failure, which took place on October 11, with its partners on the International Space Station, the corporation informed.

"[Head of Roscosmos] Dmitry Rogozin has mandated to present the results of the commission as soon as possible. He also held talks with partners on the International Space Station," the message informs.

The message also informs that the crew of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft is in good condition, and Russian astronaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague will arrive in Moscow on October 12.

The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-10 blasted off from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan (operated by Russia under a lease contract ending in 2050 - TASS) at 11:40 Moscow time on Thursday. It was to deliver a crew of two and supplies to the International Space Station. The failure of the rocket’s second stage sent the capsule into ballistic reentry. The crew landed safely in Kazakhstan. Rescuers evacuated the crew and performed a medical examination in the nearby city of Zhezkazgan. The doctors said the crewmembers’ condition was satisfactory.

It would have been Ovchinin’s second flight in his career. His first space mission in the capacity of Soyuz TMA-20M commander and ISS-47/48 flight engineer was in March-September 2016. His fellow crewmember Hague had been training for his first space flight since June 2017.