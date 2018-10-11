Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Manned space launches will be paused until the end of the probe into the causes of the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told the media on Thursday.

"Naturally, in a situation like this manned launches are paused until the end of the probe," he said.

He recalled several previous incidents of the sort in the history of cosmonautics.

"True, this is an unpleasant situation, but as you may know, there were such incidents in the history of manned space flights. On the other hand, the emergency system has confirmed its reliability, which is very important." Borisov said.