Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch

Science & Space
October 11, 14:10 UTC+3

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said it is 'natural' after such incidents

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Manned space launches will be paused until the end of the probe into the causes of the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told the media on Thursday.

Read also

Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief

"Naturally, in a situation like this manned launches are paused until the end of the probe," he said.

He recalled several previous incidents of the sort in the history of cosmonautics.

"True, this is an unpleasant situation, but as you may know, there were such incidents in the history of manned space flights. On the other hand, the emergency system has confirmed its reliability, which is very important." Borisov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
4
Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch
7
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT