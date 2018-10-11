Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft has landed after the Soyuz FG carrier rocket aborted its launch, head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin tweeted on Thursday.

"The crew has landed. Everybody is alive," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS that the spacecraft had landed in the Kazakh steppe. According to NASA, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague are in good condition and established contact with rescuers.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket failure occurred during a launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.