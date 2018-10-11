Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief

Science & Space
October 11, 12:38 UTC+3

The crew has landed safely

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft has landed after the Soyuz FG carrier rocket aborted its launch, head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin tweeted on Thursday.

Read also

NASA wants to prolong ISS operation till 2028-2030

"The crew has landed. Everybody is alive," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS that the spacecraft had landed in the Kazakh steppe. According to NASA, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague are in good condition and established contact with rescuers.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket failure occurred during a launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
3
Rescue vehicles arrive at scene of Soyuz’s emergency landing
4
Soyuz MS-10 crew out of capsule - NASA
5
Russian carrier rocket aborts after launch - live broadcast
6
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
7
Soyuz crew land 20 km east of Kazakhstan’s Jezkazgan, reports NASA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT